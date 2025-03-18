Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

18 March 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase: 18 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 30,961 Highest price paid per share: 108.00p Lowest price paid per share: 107.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.9551p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,656,258 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,656,258) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.9551p 30,961

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 442 108.00 08:13:46 00327915978TRLO1 XLON 1414 108.00 08:13:46 00327915977TRLO1 XLON 928 107.50 08:14:55 00327916481TRLO1 XLON 2634 108.00 08:52:03 00327940515TRLO1 XLON 713 108.00 08:52:03 00327940516TRLO1 XLON 900 108.00 08:52:20 00327940755TRLO1 XLON 911 108.00 08:52:20 00327940756TRLO1 XLON 933 108.00 08:53:45 00327941706TRLO1 XLON 925 107.50 09:00:02 00327946179TRLO1 XLON 710 107.50 09:00:02 00327946180TRLO1 XLON 215 107.50 09:00:02 00327946181TRLO1 XLON 3655 108.00 10:15:11 00327998651TRLO1 XLON 913 108.00 10:15:11 00327998652TRLO1 XLON 4000 108.00 10:15:11 00327998648TRLO1 XLON 1741 108.00 10:15:11 00327998649TRLO1 XLON 3331 108.00 10:15:11 00327998650TRLO1 XLON 189 108.00 10:15:16 00327998657TRLO1 XLON 669 108.00 10:15:16 00327998656TRLO1 XLON 468 108.00 12:02:29 00328002145TRLO1 XLON 1006 108.00 12:19:53 00328002848TRLO1 XLON 1499 108.00 12:27:51 00328003112TRLO1 XLON 869 108.00 12:28:02 00328003115TRLO1 XLON 869 108.00 12:28:02 00328003116TRLO1 XLON 1027 108.00 12:28:02 00328003117TRLO1 XLON

