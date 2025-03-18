18.03.2025 19:23:53

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-March-2025 / 18:23 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 March 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

18 March 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

30,961

Highest price paid per share:

108.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

107.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

107.9551p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,656,258 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,656,258) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

107.9551p

30,961

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

442

108.00

08:13:46

00327915978TRLO1

XLON

1414

108.00

08:13:46

00327915977TRLO1

XLON

928

107.50

08:14:55

00327916481TRLO1

XLON

2634

108.00

08:52:03

00327940515TRLO1

XLON

713

108.00

08:52:03

00327940516TRLO1

XLON

900

108.00

08:52:20

00327940755TRLO1

XLON

911

108.00

08:52:20

00327940756TRLO1

XLON

933

108.00

08:53:45

00327941706TRLO1

XLON

925

107.50

09:00:02

00327946179TRLO1

XLON

710

107.50

09:00:02

00327946180TRLO1

XLON

215

107.50

09:00:02

00327946181TRLO1

XLON

3655

108.00

10:15:11

00327998651TRLO1

XLON

913

108.00

10:15:11

00327998652TRLO1

XLON

4000

108.00

10:15:11

00327998648TRLO1

XLON

1741

108.00

10:15:11

00327998649TRLO1

XLON

3331

108.00

10:15:11

00327998650TRLO1

XLON

189

108.00

10:15:16

00327998657TRLO1

XLON

669

108.00

10:15:16

00327998656TRLO1

XLON

468

108.00

12:02:29

00328002145TRLO1

XLON

1006

108.00

12:19:53

00328002848TRLO1

XLON

1499

108.00

12:27:51

00328003112TRLO1

XLON

869

108.00

12:28:02

00328003115TRLO1

XLON

869

108.00

12:28:02

00328003116TRLO1

XLON

1027

108.00

12:28:02

00328003117TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 379461
EQS News ID: 2102664

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

