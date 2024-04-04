|
04.04.2024 17:33:50
Funding Circle Plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 AGM
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
4 April 2024
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("Annual Report").
The Company has also today made the following documents available to shareholders:
The Annual Report is available to download from the Company's website at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/ and the Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Card at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy.
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
AGM Arrangements
The Company's Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at the Company’s offices at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|GB00BG0TPX62
|ACS
|FCH
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|313678
|1873725
