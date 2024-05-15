15.05.2024 17:09:36

Funding Circle Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

15-May-2024 / 16:09 GMT/BST

15 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Poll Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

 

Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll.  Resolutions 1 to 16 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 20 were passed as special resolutions.  The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.

 

 

Resolution

Votes for

Votes against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Number

% of ISC

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023

266,255,232

100.00

2,250

0.00

266,257,482

74.98%

7,713

2.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy

262,845,251

98.73

3,377,814

1.27

266,223,065

74.97%

42,130

3.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

(excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy)

265,526,769

99.74

696,296

0.26

266,223,065

74.97%

42,130

4.

To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

266,186,785

99.99

32,768

0.01

266,219,553

74.97%

45,642

5.

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors

266,226,327

99.99

31,155

0.01

266,257,482

74.98%

7,713

6.

To re-elect Andrew Learoyd as a Director

222,516,049

83.57

43,741,205

16.43

266,257,254

74.98%

7,941

7.

To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director

266,249,671

100.00

9,084

0.00

266,258,755

74.98%

6,440

8.

To re-elect Oliver White as a Director

266,245,546

100.00

13,209

0.00

266,258,755

74.98%

6,440

9.

To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director

254,169,449

95.46

12,089,305

4.54

266,258,754

74.98%

6,441

10.

To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director

254,169,109

95.46

12,089,645

4.54

266,258,754

74.98%

6,441

11.

To re-elect Matthew King as a Director

255,214,124

95.85

11,043,131

4.15

266,257,255

74.98%

7,940

12.

To re-elect Samir Desai as a Director

235,096,453

88.30

31,162,302

11.70

266,258,755

74.98%

6,440

13.

To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director

233,591,724

87.74

32,631,341

12.26

266,223,065

74.97%

42,130

14.

To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director

244,589,938

91.87

21,631,627

8.13

266,221,565

74.97%

43,630

15.

Political donations

245,661,606

92.26

20,597,376

7.74

266,258,982

74.98%

6,213

16.

Directors’ authority to allot shares *

219,097,472

82.29

47,160,306

17.71

266,257,778

74.98%

7,417

17.

Disapplication of pre-emption rights *

209,019,704

78.52

57,164,685

21.48

266,184,389

74.96%

80,806

18.

Disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection

with an acquisition or specified capital investment*

209,020,158

78.52

57,164,685

21.48

266,184,843

74.96%

80,352

19.

Purchase of own shares*

266,252,197

100.00

6,122

0.00

266,258,319

74.98%

6,876

20.

Notice of general meeting*

266,159,132

99.96

99,849

0.04

266,258,981

74.98%

6,214

 

 

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

 

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

 

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes.  A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

On Monday 13 May 2024, the total number of issued ordinary shares of £0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 355,099,011.

 

While all resolutions were passed at today's AGM with a clear majority, the Board notes that Resolutions 17 and 18 received 21.48% of votes against. We intend to engage with relevant shareholders in due course to further understand their views. We will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

 

 

 

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

 

Lucy Vernall

Company Secretary

 

-Ends-

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 321795
EQS News ID: 1904215

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1904215&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten