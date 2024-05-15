|
Funding Circle Plc: RAG-Result of AGM
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
15 May 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Poll Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting
Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 20 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.
To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
On Monday 13 May 2024, the total number of issued ordinary shares of £0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 355,099,011.
While all resolutions were passed at today's AGM with a clear majority, the Board notes that Resolutions 17 and 18 received 21.48% of votes against. We intend to engage with relevant shareholders in due course to further understand their views. We will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.
For and on behalf of
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Lucy Vernall
Company Secretary
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
