Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
30-Apr-2024 / 15:19 GMT/BST

30 April 2024

 

 

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following information.
 

As at 30 April 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 355,944,598 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 318912
EQS News ID: 1893309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

