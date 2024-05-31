Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

31 May 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following information.



As at 31 May 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 353,047,842 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

