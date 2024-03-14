Future of Knightscope Unveiled

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, announces that Day 3 of its first official Innovation Week concluded yesterday with a big announcement regarding drones and that the Company is preparing for Day 4 of its weeklong event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314391403/en/

The future of Knightscope to be unveiled at Day 4 of Innovation Week. (Photo: Business Wire)

Day 4 will focus on Knightscope’s long-term strategy for making communities safer by looking at conceptual future technologies followed by an in-depth review of the latest investor presentation with Knightscope’s CEO and CFO. The session will conclude with a live Q&A session where the team’s leadership will field audience questions on any of the topics covered throughout Innovation Week.

INNOVATION WEEK REGISTRATION AND REPLAY

Knightscope’s Innovation Week (March 11-15) is a virtual event that provides analysts, investors, supporters, and prospective clients a behind-the-scenes look at all things Knightscope with opportunities for live team chat and Q&A each day. Those interested in participating, interacting with the team, and learning more about the information covered this week must register to attend at www.knightscope.com/innovationweek.

All sessions begin at 10am PDT daily and guests may come and go freely to join the discussion during topics most relevant to them. Sessions will be simulcast on Knightscope’s social media pages – Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn – and recordings will be posted at the end of each day on the Company’s Innovation Week web page for those unable to attend or wanting to take a second look.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about board transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that board transitions may have greater costs than anticipated, or may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314391403/en/