Futures Point Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Earlier trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly higher on Friday.No major U.S. economic data announcements are there today.

Investors are closely monitoring geopolitical developments.

Due to demand concerns, oil prices dipped slightly. Gold was set for a weekly gain during the Asian session.

As world leaders are blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the death of the Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexie Navalny, U.S. President Joe Biden has held a private meeting with Navalny's widow Julia, and daughter Dasha Navalnaya in California.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 45.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 14.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended sharply higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq skyrocketed 460.75 points or 3.0 percent to 16,041.62, the S&P 500 surged 105.23 points or 2.1 percent to 5,087.03 and the Dow jumped 456.87 points or 1.2 percent to 39,069.11. On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 855, while the U.S. rig count was up 621.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held today.

Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Friday. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.55 percent to 3,004.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.1 percent lower at 16,725.86.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.43 percent to 7,643.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.43 percent higher at 7,899.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 49.72 points or 0.63 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 1.42 points or 0.01 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 4.08 points or 0.05 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 58.14 points or 0.63 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.29 percent.