Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The reports on retail sales and import and export prices might get attention on Tuesday. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar index eased, while gold edged lower. Oil prices were subdued.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 42.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 20.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday in positive territory. The Dow crept up 20.20 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 50,135.87, the Nasdaq jumped 207.46 points or 0.9 percent to 23,238.67 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.52 points or 0.5 percent to 6,964.82.

On the economic front, the Retail Sales for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Retail Sales is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Employment Cost Index for the fourth quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in the prior quarter.

The Import and Export Prices for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for import prices is up 0.1 percent, while export prices consensus is 0.1 percent.

The Business Inventories for November will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Cleveland Fed Bank President Beth Hammack will speak on 'Banking and the Economic Outlook' before the 2026 Ohio Bankers League Economic Summit at 12.00 pm ET.

Dallas Fed Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan will speak and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the 2026 Asset Management Derivatives Forum hosted by SIFMA and FIA 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.13 percent to 4,128.37.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.58 percent at 27,183.15.

Japanese markets gained higher. The Nikkei average jumped 2.28 percent to 57,650.54. The broader Topix index settled 1.90 percent higher at 3,855.28.

Australian markets ended little changed. The New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose half a percent to 13,513.68.