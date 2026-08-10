10.08.2026 14:00:30

Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Oil prices are ticking higher on Monday, even though strikes have temporarily paused to ease conflict in the Middle East. President Trump is focusing on applying economic pressure on Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices traded higher. Brent crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $84.51 a barrel

Gold prices held steady. Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $4,347.76 an ounce.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 68.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 61.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way higher, jumping 342.26 points or 1.3 percent to 26,690.62. The S&P 500 also climbed 47.68 points or 0.6 percent to 7,757.64, while the narrower Dow rose 151.83 points or 0.3 percent to 54,036.93.

On the economic front, the 3-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am Et. The 6-month treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.67 percent to 3,966.59. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.05 percent to 25,937.49.

Japanese markets rose sharply. The Nikkei average jumped 2.08 percent to 66,970.22. The broader Topix index gained 0.63 percent to close at 4,100.61. Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.33 percent to 9,232.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.22 percent lower at 9,424.10.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ohne klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen