Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower, as the U.S. said blockade of Iranian ports is fully implemented.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly down.

Reports suggested that the U.S. and Iran will resume talks later this week.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar lingered near six-week lows. Gold held above $4,800 an ounce.

Brent crude prices held steady above $95 a barrel.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 1.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday at or near their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 455.35 points or 2 percent to 23,639.08, the S&P 500 jumped 81.14 points or 1.2 percent to 6,967.38 and the Dow climbed 317.74 points or 0.7 percent to 48,535.99.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 2.0, while it was down 0.2 in the prior month.

Import and Export Prices for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for export prices is an increase of 2.1 percent, while it was up 1.3 percent in the prior month. The Export Prices is expected to be 1.7 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in February.

The Housing Market Index for April is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 37, while it was up 38 in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 3.1 million barrels and Gasoline Inventories were down 1.6 million barrels.

The 4-mont Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Beige Book, usually published two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee is expected at 2.00 pm ET.

Treasury Buyback results are expected at 2.00 pm ET.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in discussion on 'Consumer Compliance Supervision and Regulation' before the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Just Economy Conference at 8.30 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman will participate in conversation on 'Banking Regulation' before the Institute of International Finance Global Outlook Forum:'Deciphering Risks, Defining Opportunities' at 1.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks closed higher. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 4,027.21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.29 percent to close at 25,947.32.

Japanese markets closed higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.44 percent to 58,134.24 while the broader Topix index settled 0.40 percent higher at 3,770.33.

Australian markets ended off their day's highs. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally higher at 8,978.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.17 percent at 9,181.10.

European shares are trading broadly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 49.13 points or 0.64 percent. The German DAX is progressing 14.25 points or 0.06 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 14.25 points or 0.06 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is progressing 24.13 points or 0.18 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 22.69 points or 0.37 percent.