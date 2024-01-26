Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Investors might be focusing on geopolitical developments on Friday.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were down 15.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 57.25 points.

The Dow ended the session just off its best levels of the day, climbing 242.74 points or 0.6 percent to 38,049.13. The S&P also rose 25.61 points or 0.5 percent to 4,894.16, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq crept up 28.58 points 0.2 percent to 15,510.50.

On the economic front, the Personal Income and Outlays for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Pending Home Sales Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.3 percent, while it was at 0.0 Percent in November.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 843 and the U.S. rig count was 620. Canada's rig count was 223.

Asian shares finished mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.14 percent to finish trading at 2,910.22.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged 485 points or 1.34 percent to end trading at 35,751.07.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 175.49 points or 0.2.35 percent. The German DAX is gaining 49.88 points or 0.30 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 257.51 points or 0.85 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is surging 176.51 points or 1.58 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 is up 1.15 percent.