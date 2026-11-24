(RTTNews) - Jensen Huang is back on top of Nvidia, possibly through the support of President Donald Trump. Shares were back with a bang, however in the pre-market it is down 4.83 percent.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday.

Oil prices traded lower in the Asian trading session.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.7 percent to $88.78 a barrel.

WTI crude futures fell 0.4 percent to $79.82 a barrel.

Gold prices traded lower on Tuesday after rebounding from a 14-month low in the previous session.

Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $3,620 an ounce.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 0.9 percent at $3,620.35 an ounce.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 197.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 60.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 431.50 points.

The U.S. major averages closed higher on Monday, after remaining firmly in the green throughout the day.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for September will be issued at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the 20-City adjusted Index was 0.3 percent.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for September is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Consumer Confidence for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 92.1, while it was up 91.7 in the prior month.

The Fed Money Supply for October will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $23,413.9 billion.

The 2-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction and 2-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.27 percent to 3,548.37. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.73 percent lower at 22,219.65.

Japanese markets surged. The Nikkei average jumped 3.91 percent to 58,644.63. The broader Topix index settled 2.47 percent higher at 3,764.88.

Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.82 percent to 8,726.40. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.86 percent higher at 8,832.60.