(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session sharply lower, the major U.S. stock indexes may move in opposite directions in early trading on Tuesday.

The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Nasdaq 100 futures up by 0.3 percent but the Dow futures down by 0.8 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq may benefit from bargain hunting after moving notably lower over the past few sessions amid concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA).

Shares of Nvidia are climbing by 0.8 percent in pre-market trading ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of today's trading.

"Strong results could help restore confidence in the AI sector, although even an earnings beat may not be enough if management fails to address concerns about future investment returns," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Conversely, disappointing guidance could accelerate the selloff."

Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of Home Depot (HD) may weigh on the Dow, with the home improvement retailer tumbling by 2.4 percent in pre-market trading.

The slump by Home Depot comes even though the company reported fiscal third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Home Depot also announced its CFO Richard McPhail will replace Ted Decker as CEO of the company, effective next week.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. The uptick in sales matched economist estimates.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in October after jumping by an upwardly 1.1 percent in September.

Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.9 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.

Shortly before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of October. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September.

Reports on homebuilder confidence and business inventories are also scheduled to be released not long after the start of trading.

Extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions, stocks showed a substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved sharply lower on the day, with the Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plunged 626.52 points or 2.5 percent to 24,509.76, the S&P 500 tumbled 145.08 points or 1.9 percent to 7,416.59 and the Dow slumped 739.38 points or 1.4 percent to 51,608.17.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index have all slumped by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.22 to $86.94 a barrel after plunging $2.84 to $85.72 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after falling $33.30 to $3,853 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.70 to $3,853.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.38 yen compared to the 159.41 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0976 compared to yesterday's $1.0996.