Futures Remain Little Changed Even After Consumer Price Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session sharply higher, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by less than a tenth of a percent.

The futures remained little changed even after the Labor Department released its highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in July after edging down by 0.1 percent in June. The modest increase by consumer prices matched expectations.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also crept up by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The uptick by core consumer prices was also in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed slightly to 2.9 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slipped to 3.2 percent in July from 3.3 percent in June, in line with expectations.

While the slowdowns by the annual rates of price growth suggest the Federal Reserve is likely to lower interest rates next month, traders may feel the chances of a rate cut are already priced into the markets after yesterday's rally.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 56.6 chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point and a 43.5 percent chance of a half point rate cut.

Traders may also be reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the release of a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production.

Following the lackluster performance seen to start the week, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside after ending Monday's trading narrowly mixed.

The major averages saw continued strength going into the close, ending the day near their highs of the session. The Nasdaq soared 407.00 points or 2.4 percent to 17,187.61, the S&P 500 surged 90.04 points or 1.7 percent to 5,434.43 and the Dow jumped 408.63 points or 1.0 percent to 39,765.64.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.12 to $78.47 a barrel after tumbling $1.71 to $78.35 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,505, down $2.80 compared to the previous session's close of $2,507.80. On Tuesday, gold crept up $3.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.34 yen compared to the 146.84 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1015 compared to yesterday's $1.0993.