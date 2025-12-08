Futures Suggest That Wall Street Might Open Slightly Positive

(RTTNews) - As investors are closely monitoring the geopolitical developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be meeting the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

This week's trading is likely to be driven by reaction to the Fed's monetary policy decision. The Fed might cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar softened and gold traded above $4,200 per ounce. Oil was aiming higher.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading mostly down.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open marginally higher.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 366.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 48.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 121.25 points.

The U.S. major averages remained in positive territory on Friday. The Dow rose 104.05 points or 0.2 percent to 47,954.99, the Nasdaq climbed 72.99 point or 0.3 percent to 23,578.13 and the S&P 500 increased 13.28 points or 0.2 percent to 6,870.40.

On the Economic front, the 3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Three-month and 6-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.54 percent to 3,924.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.23 percent to 25,765.36.

Japanese markets ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average ended up 0.18 percent at 50,581.94 while the broader Topix index settled 0.65 percent higher at 3,384.31.

Australian markets ended marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.12 percent to 8,624.40, with miners leading losses. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 0.12 percent at 8,915.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 20.33 points or 0.25 percent. The German DAX is adding 49.45 points or 0.21 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 0.47 points or 0.00 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is progressing 51.70 points or 0.40 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 2.91 points or 0.050 percent.