Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - In the Asian trading session, gold prices climbed on Wednesday, while spot gold jumped a little over 2 percent to $4,565.18 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 3.6 percent at $4,595.67.

The dollar index dipped, while oil prices plunged more than 5 percent. The benchmark Brent crude futures plummeted 5.4 percent to $94.81 a barrel while WTI crude futures for May delivery were down 5.1 percent at $87.67.

Expecting a new turn in the Middle East conflict, the U.S. is reportedly trying to deploy paratroopers to the region. Though U.S. President Donald Trump claimed about ongoing negotiations, while Tehran dismissed the claim of talks.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 506.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 67.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 297.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq slid 184.87 points or 0.8 percent to 21,761.89, the S&P 500 fell 24.63 points or 0.4 percent to 6,556.37 and the Dow dipped 84.41 points or 0.2 percent to 46,124.06.

On the economic front, the Import and Export Prices for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Import Prices were up 0.2 percent, while monthly Export Prices were up 0.6 percent.

The Current Account for the fourth quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter the balance was down $226.4 billion.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were up 6.2 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were down 5.4 million barrels.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will participate in conversation before the Digital Asset Summit 2026 at 4.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks rallied on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.30 percent to 3,931.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 1.09 percent to 25,335.95.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average soared 2.87 percent to 53,749.62 while the broader Topix index settled 2.57 percent higher at 3,650.99.

Australian markets logged their biggest single-day gain since February 9. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.85 percent to 8,534.30. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 2.03 percent at 8,745.30.