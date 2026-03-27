Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - In the Middle East, Iran continues attack with drone and missiles. Though President Trump extended deadline on attacks, reports said the U.S. is weighing invasion of Iranian islands.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Investor sentiments are slightly negative, as global banks are facing stagflation risks.

In the Asian trading session, gold prices rose nearly 2 percent. The dollar dipped from recent highs, oil prices regained ground. Brent crude futures nearing $110 a barrel.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 175.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 26.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 145.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq plunged 521.74 points or 2.4 percent to 21,408.08, the S&P 500 tumbled 114.74 points or 1.7 percent to 6,477.16 and the Dow slumped 469.38 points or 1 percent to 45,960.11.

On the economic front, the Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment survey report for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 54.3, while it was up 55.5 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the third week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 729, while U.S. rig count was 552. Canada rig count was at 177.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak before the Appalachian Highlands Economic Forum at 11.00 am ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will give introductory remarks before the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco at 11.30 am ET.

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson will speak before the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.63 percent at 3,913.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.38 percent to 24,951.88.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.43 percent to 53,373.07 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent higher at 3,649.69.

Australian markets ended marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.11 percent to 8,516.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.16 percent lower at 8,712.80.