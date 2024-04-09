09.04.2024 15:59:59

Galectin Therapeutics Gets DSMB's Nod To Continue Phase 2b/3 NAVIGATE Study Of Belapectin

(RTTNews) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), Tuesday announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board or DSMB has recommended the continuation, without modifications, of the Phase 2b/3 NAVIGATE study of Belapectin.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of Belapectin in patients with cirrhotic portal hypertension caused by metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, commonly seen in people with fatty liver.

DSMB's decision was based on the positive data regarding tolerance and safety of Belapectin, the company stated.

The biotechnology company also added that the positive results from phase 2b portion of NAVIGATE is anticipated in the fourth quarter.

Currently, Galectin's stock is trading at $3.69, down 1.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Galectin Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Galectin Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Galectin Therapeutics Inc 3,52 1,15% Galectin Therapeutics Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX gibt zum Start nach -- DAX eröffnet kaum verändert -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet zur Wochenmitte tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Eröffnung kaum voran kommt. Am Mittwoch zeigen sich die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen