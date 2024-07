Galenica AG / Key word(s): Investment

Galenica increases shareholding in Redcare Pharmacy to 10%



22.07.2024 / 18:11 CET/CEST



Press release Today, Galenica notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) of its 10% stake in Redcare Pharmacy N.V. As part of the strategic partnership between Galenica and Redcare Pharmacy through the establishment of the joint venture Mediservice, Galenica has held a 7.9% stake in Redcare Pharmacy since May 2023. By increasing its participation, Galenica is strengthening its cooperation with Redcare Pharmacy, which has developed positively since the partnership was established. Galenica believes in the successful further development of Europe’s leading online pharmacy and intends to maintain its investment in Redcare Pharmacy in the long term. By increasing its stake to more than 10%, Galenica will be able to benefit from tax-free dividends and capital gains in the future. There are no plans to further increase the investment. Dates for the diary 6 August 2024 Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2024 24 October 2024 Galenica Group sales update 23 January 2025 Publication 2024 sales of the Galenica Group For further information, please contact: Media Relations:

E-Mail: media@galenica.com

Tel. +41 58 852 85 17 Investor Relations:

E-Mail: investors@galenica.com

Tel. +41 58 852 85 31 Welcome to the Galenica network!

Our ambition is to meet the needs of patients and customers in the Swiss healthcare market in a seamless, efficient and personalised way. To achieve this, we operate the Galenica network with over 20 Business Units, the strongest partners in the Swiss healthcare market. We offer fully integrated solutions both for customers and patients as well as for pharmacies, drugstores, medical practices, hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, home care providers, wholesalers, pharmaceutical companies, health insurance funds and other partners.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information concerning Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.

End of Media Release