02.07.2025 06:45:06

Galenica to enter the diagnostics business by acquiring Labor Team

Galenica AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
02-Jul-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

02-Jul-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Press release

  • By acquiring the Labor Team Group, Galenica is adding a leading Swiss diagnostic service provider to its healthcare network.
  • The strategic acquisition will enable Galenica to further expand its offerings in the physicians segment. 
  • This opens up the possibility of offering selected additional pharmacy services in the area of diagnostics. 
  • Combined net sales of Labor Team Group in 2024 amounted to CHF 114 million.

Galenica Ltd. is acquiring Diagnostics Group GmbH (hereinafter the Labor Team Group) and will enter the diagnostics business. The planned acquisition of Switzerland’s fourth-largest medical laboratory will give Galenica access to a leading diagnostic service provider with a strong market position. This enables Galenica to continue along its path of growth and to strengthen its healthcare network and value chain with an additional strategic business area. The transaction requires the approval of the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO).

“Labor Team is a perfect fit for our strategic focus and our goal further connecting the healthcare sector. The business activities of Labor Team and Galenica are an ideal match, and the two companies share highly compatible corporate cultures. Both companies want to drive forward healthcare innovations,” says Galenica CEO Marc Werner.

“By joining the Galenica network, we can further expand our leading position and make our broad-ranging offering even more widely available throughout Switzerland. In addition, Galenica’s corporate culture offers the best conditions for innovations in the field of diagnostics,” says Dr med. Alain M. Cahen, CEO of Labor Team.

Stronger networking and innovation in Swiss healthcare

Labor Team offers a comprehensive range of services from laboratory medicine and pathology to personalised special diagnostics. The company operates the largest central laboratory in Switzerland in Goldach, St. Gallen, which is integrated into an efficient logistics network and is complemented by several specialist laboratories throughout Switzerland. This means that samples can be delivered to the central laboratory for analysis within 30 minutes to a maximum of five hours from anywhere within Switzerland.

Within the physicians’ market, Labor Team’s main customer segment, Galenica already holds a leading position in the wholesale pharmaceuticals market with a market share of around 31%. The acquisition is an ideal strategic addition to the Galenica network. In addition to the existing offerings in the area of drugs and products for the physicians’ market, it will also be possible to offer innovative laboratory services as a single provider. Labor Team will also gain access to potential new customers.

In the long term, Galenica plans to work with Labor Team to develop an innovative range of selected diagnostic laboratory services for end users and patients within the scope of the possibilities afforded to pharmacies by the regulatory frameworks in place. This will further strengthen healthcare for patients in Switzerland.
 

Continuity in management

In future Labor Team is set to be managed as an independent “Galenica Diagnostics” business unit and to be reported in the “Products & Care” segment. The current management will continue to bear operational responsibility and will continue the success story of Labor Team and its more than 330 employees. The main site in Goldach and all subsidiaries will remain unchanged.
 

Key financial figures and planned closing

Labor Team has a market share of around 8% in Switzerland’s continuously growing market for private laboratories. In particular, Growth drivers include demographic change, higher demand for healthcare services and an increase in specialised outpatient diagnostics. Combined net sales of Labor Team Group in 2024 amounted to CHF 114 million.

The laboratory market is expected to be affected by further regulatory changes relating to tariffs in the coming years, which is likely to drive market consolidation. In acquiring Labor Team with its highly automated central laboratory and efficient logistics, Galenica considers itself well positioned to rise to these challenges.

Financing will be executed by means of bridge debt financing in the short term. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price. The transaction will be completed following COMCO approval, which is expected in the second half of 2025.

Upcoming dates
7 August 2025: Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2025
23 October 2025: Galenica Group sales update
28 October 2025: Galenica Investor Day 2025

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Iris Müller, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		 Investor Relations:
Julian Fiessinger, CFO
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Around 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Find out more about Galenica at www.galenica.com.
 

About labor team w ag
labor team w ag, based in Goldach in the canton of St Gallen, is one of Switzerland's leading private medical laboratories. Established in 2001 and run by medical professionals, it is now the fourth largest laboratory in Switzerland, with over 330 employees. labor team is one of the few laboratories that serves the whole of Switzerland. It provides professional services for disease prevention, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illnesses. The company covers every aspect of laboratory medicine and pathology. It performs medical tests and analyses in a state-of-the-art central laboratory, resulting in top quality services, a high level of flexibility and fast turnarounds. Since 2021 GENUI has been the majority owner of labor team (www.genui.ch). For more information, visit: www.laborteam.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2163362

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2163362  02-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

