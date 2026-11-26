(RTTNews) - Galliford Try Holdings plc (GFRD.L) announced on Thursday that it has secured a GBP 210 million contract from Gloucestershire County Council to deliver the M5 Junction 10 Improvements Scheme, which aims to enhance road connectivity and support regional development.

The project will upgrade Junction 10 into an all-movements junction, allowing motorists to access the M5 in both directions. The works also include a new link road connecting the A4019 to the B4634 west of Cheltenham and widening the A4019 Tewkesbury Road.

The scheme, costing GBP 372 million and funded partly by the UK Government's Housing Infrastructure Fund, is expected to support over 20,000 homes and 12,000 skilled jobs.

GFRD.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 666.00, up GBP 14.00 or 2.15 percent on the London Stock Exchange.