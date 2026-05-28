Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Aktie

Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 851232 / ISIN: US3900641032

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.05.2026 22:52:27

Gap Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GAP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $339 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $3.49 billion from $3.46 billion last year.

Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $339 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $3.49 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.30 To $ 2.40 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 2 %

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc. (A&P)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.