Gap Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GAP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $339 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $3.49 billion from $3.46 billion last year.

Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $339 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $3.49 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.30 To $ 2.40 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 2 %