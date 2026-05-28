Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Aktie
WKN DE: 851232 / ISIN: US3900641032
|
28.05.2026 22:52:27
Gap Inc. Q1 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GAP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $339 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $0.38 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $3.49 billion from $3.46 billion last year.
Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $339 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $3.49 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.30 To $ 2.40 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 2 %
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc. (A&P)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.