GBI Launches Green Globes® Data Center Campus Certification Alongside Compass Datacenters for Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

PORTLAND, Ore., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Building Initiative (GBI) announces the release of the Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification, tailored to the unique operational and infrastructure demands of data center campuses. The innovative offering provides data center owners and operators with a streamlined, efficient, and cost-effective way to assess and certify the sustainability of multiple buildings on a site. GBI partnered with Compass Datacenters to develop the program and maximize its industry impact.

"Digital infrastructure is the backbone of today’s society, and it’s critical that we design, construct, and operate these spaces with sustainability at the forefront,” said Vicki Worden, CEO of GBI. "The Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification empowers operators to optimize environmental performance across entire campuses while meeting evolving stakeholder expectations and regulatory requirements.”

As demand for energy-intensive digital infrastructure continues to grow, the new Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification supports mission critical facilities working to reduce environmental impact and achieve long-term resilience. The certification recognizes the interconnected nature of data center campus operations and makes it possible to evaluate redundant infrastructure and systems to holistically improve efficiency and sustainability.





Recently named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas by the Financial Times, Compass Datacenters is delivering data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. The company leverages its modular designs and manufacturing-style approach to construction, allowing for tremendous speed to market. As a developer of data center campuses worldwide, Compass was the ideal partner for creation of the Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification. Compass’ campuses in Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, and Mississippi will be the first to pursue the new campus certification.

"By standardizing our campuses, we reduce digital, procedural and physical waste to scale faster. GBI is wisely adopting that mindset with the campus-wide certification, making it possible to streamline documentation and certification across data halls and buildings into a single, unified process,” said Amy Marks, SVP Innovation for Compass Datacenters. "Our co-development of this process with GBI underscores our belief that doing the right thing is good business—and it advances continuous improvement across materials, energy and water use, and community engagement.”

GBI Green Globes is a nationally recognized, flexible, and transparent multi-attribute certification that assesses energy and water efficiency, site impact, emissions reduction, material selection, and resilience at any stage of the building lifecycle. The Green Globes process includes a third-party, on-site assessment by a dedicated Green Globes Assessor (GGA) and may qualify projects for financial incentives and compliance with local sustainability mandates.

Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification Features and Benefits:

Holistic Campus Assessment: Evaluates performance across three or more buildings sharing common design and infrastructure

Streamlined Certification Process: Replication of documentation and questionnaires across buildings

Dedicated Assessment Support: Consistent assignment of a Green Globes Assessor across projects when possible

Pricing Efficiencies: Discounts on registration, specification review (optional), assessment, and travel

Recognition & Promotion: Certified campus plaques, custom GBI-issued press releases, and social media promotion

Actionable Insights: Personalized improvement recommendations from the assigned Green Globes Assessor

Eligibility for campus certification requires GBI organizational membership at the Stewardship Level or above and completion of a kickoff consultation with GBI. The program is now available for new construction campuses that include three or more new construction buildings (up to 18 months of occupancy or less than 12 months of consecutive utility data) and will soon be released for existing buildings.

GBI invites industry leaders, developers, and data infrastructure stakeholders to explore this innovative pathway to sustainability and operational excellence.

For more information on the Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification, visit GBI’s Green Globes for Data Centers webpage.

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Journey to Net Zero™ and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), Green Globes Professional (GGP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). Discover opportunities to get involved with GBI by contacting info@thegbi.org or visiting thegbi.org.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. Through prefabrication and applying modern manufacturing principles to construction, Compass is uniquely able to deliver customizable, scalable, sustainable, and low-cost data centers in an expedited time frame. These large-scale, long-lived campuses create economies of scale for customers and local communities. Compass is backed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

