GD Electric Boat Secures $1.3 Bln Contract Modification For Virginia-Class Submarine Materials

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics (GD), announced that it has received a $1.3 billion undefinitized contract modification. This award will enable Electric Boat to acquire long lead-time materials for the Virginia Class Block VI submarines, as specified in the U.S. Department of Defense contract.

Virginia-class submarines are designed from the keel up for the full range of 21st-century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.