GE Aerospace Announces Investment Of More Than $50 Mln To Build On Wing Support Facility

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) announced plans for the build of an On Wing Support facility at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South. The investment of more than $50 million includes facility build, lease commitment over 10+ years, and new tooling and capabilities. The leased facility will span 120,000 square feet, replacing the current 29,000 square-foot location. Construction is expected to commence in December 2025, with expected completion in first quarter, 2027.

The company said, in addition to supporting CFM LEAP and GE9X demand, the facility will serve as a hub for field deployments, advanced technology development, and internal and external training.