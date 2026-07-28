GE Aerospace a Aktie
WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080
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28.07.2026 11:52:00
GE Aerospace Slumps: Buy the Dip or Avoid?
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) remains one of the most intriguing growth stories in the industrial sector, and its recent results helped highlight the case for the stock. If you think share prices reflect a kind of rolling vote on a company's prospects, then the dip is a great buying opportunity, because the company had a lot of good things to say.I think GE Aerospace is a great company with an exceptional leadership team and a business model (aircraft engines that can be used for more than 40 years, generating a long-term stream of high-margin services revenue) that ensures long-term growth.However, based on its recently upgraded free cash flow (FCF) guidance of $8.9 billion to $9.2 billion for 2026, investors are going to have to have a pretty solid belief in the company's ability to generate inflation-beating cash flow growth over a long period to justify the current $354 billion market cap. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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