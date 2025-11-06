NortonLifeLock Aktie
WKN DE: A2PUXE / ISIN: US6687711084
|
06.11.2025 22:48:45
Gen Digital Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2
(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $134 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $387 million or $0.62 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $1.220 billion from $974 million last year.
Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $134 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $1.220 Bln vs. $974 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.22-$1.24 bln
Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects revenue of $4.92 billion to $4.97 billion and earnings per share of $2.51 to $2.56. This compares to the prior guidance of revenue of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion and earnings per share of $2.49 to $2.56.
