GEN Restaurant Group Appoints Luke A. Hewko As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK), owner and operator of GEN Korean BBQ, on Wednesday said it has appointed Luke A. Hewko as chief financial officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer, effective June 1, 2026, succeeding Thomas V. Croal, who is retiring.

The company said Hewko joins as GEN expands beyond its restaurant business into consumer packaged goods, retail, and e-commerce, bringing experience in building the financial systems and controls needed to support growth across multiple channels.

Hewko most recently served as chief financial officer of Westcliff Technologies, Inc., where he built the finance function and led the company through the sale of its assets to Bitcoin Depot Inc.

On Tuesday, GEN Restaurant shares closed at $2.09, up 12.06%.