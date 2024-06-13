Gen Z Students Are Risking Lower Grades by Putting Environment Ahead of Education

Research from Epson has revealed that while a staggering 90% of UK Gen Z students agree that printed learning materials (e.g. revision sheets) help them to understand and retain information better than digital materials alone, over three quarters (79%) have avoided printing a resource they know could have helped their learning due to environmental concerns.

The research, which surveyed nearly 200 UK Gen Z students (aged between 16 and 27) highlights that 8 in ten (83%) students feel conflicted about printing the materials they need because they want to be as eco-friendly as possible.

The survey also revealed that nearly all of those surveyed (88%) agree that they worry printing too much could be seen as wasteful and damaging to the earth.

In a bid to understand how leaders could respond, the research also showed that 87% of students agree their learning would be improved if their place of education had more sustainable print solutions, such as Heat-Free inkjets that use less energy and create less waste than laser printersi.

Speaking about the research, Nick Taylor, Head of Office Printing at Epson UK, commented: "Gen Z faces immense pressure to be sustainable and eco-friendly, which naturally influences their decision-making. But with students moving beyond worrying about the environmental impact of printing to acting on that concern — potentially to the detriment of their education — education institutions must act.

"It’s unfair to force learners to choose between their future and that of the planet. This could not only limit the attainment of students themselves, but places pressure on the education sector, which is measured on its ability to improve results and prepare young people for what lies ahead. Heat-free inkjet printers can provide the printed materials students are crying out for while reducing energy use and wasteii.”

As Epson Heat-Free inkjet printers use no heat in the printing process, it means they consume less energy than laser printers. Most also have fewer moving and consumable partsiii meaning a longer and life span for the product, making it the more sustainable choice.

About the research

The research was commissioned by Epson and conducted online by Coleman Parkes, an independent market research agency, among 189 students aged 16 – 27 (Gen Z) enrolled in further or higher education, and took place between July and November 2023.

