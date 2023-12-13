|
13.12.2023 08:00:15
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
13 December 2023
Genel Energy plc
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 12 December 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 12 December 2023, Bilgin Grup Doğalgaz A.Ş. transferred 1,955,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc to Mr Mehmet Vehbi Bilgin, the ultimate beneficial owner of Bilgin Grup Doğalgaz A.Ş. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Doğalgaz A.Ş., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|291534
|EQS News ID:
|1795489
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
