Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



13-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



13 December 2023 Genel Energy plc NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES On 12 December 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 12 December 2023, Bilgin Grup Doğalgaz A.Ş. transferred 1,955,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc to Mr Mehmet Vehbi Bilgin, the ultimate beneficial owner of Bilgin Grup Doğalgaz A.Ş. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Doğalgaz A.Ş., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc. The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bilgin Grup Doğalgaz A.Ş. 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil value per share 1,955,000 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 1,955,000 nil e) Date of the transaction 12 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d’Ancona +44 20 7390 0230 Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



