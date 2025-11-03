Genel Energy Aktie

WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

03.11.2025 08:00:11

Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change

03-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

3 November 2025

 

 

 

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Directorate Change

 

Genel Energy Plc ("Genel" or the "Company") announces that, following a period of ill health, David McManus has decided to retire as Chair and is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.

Canan Ediboglu, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as interim Chair until the search for a permanent Chair is completed.  Yetik K. Mert has also been appointed as interim Senior Independent Director.

Canan Ediboglu, interim Chair of Genel, said:

“On behalf of the Board and all of Genel, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for his unwavering leadership and commitment to the Company over the last five years. He brought his exceptional skill, experience, and exemplary judgement to bear during a complex and challenging period. We wish David all the very best for the future.”

For further inquiries, please contact:

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy: Luke Clements, CFO

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Consulting: Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 406881
EQS News ID: 2222260

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

