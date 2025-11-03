Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
|
03.11.2025 08:00:11
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
3 November 2025
Genel Energy plc
Directorate Change
Genel Energy Plc ("Genel" or the "Company") announces that, following a period of ill health, David McManus has decided to retire as Chair and is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.
Canan Ediboglu, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as interim Chair until the search for a permanent Chair is completed. Yetik K. Mert has also been appointed as interim Senior Independent Director.
Canan Ediboglu, interim Chair of Genel, said:
“On behalf of the Board and all of Genel, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for his unwavering leadership and commitment to the Company over the last five years. He brought his exceptional skill, experience, and exemplary judgement to bear during a complex and challenging period. We wish David all the very best for the future.”
For further inquiries, please contact:
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|406881
|EQS News ID:
|2222260
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Status of Tawke Licence Exports (EQS Group)
|
23.09.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Kurdistan Exports (EQS Group)
|
16.07.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions (EQS Group)
|
08.05.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 8 May 2025 (EQS Group)
|
08.05.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update Q1 2025 (EQS Group)