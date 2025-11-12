Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
|
12.11.2025 08:00:16
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
12 November 2025
Genel Energy plc
Trading and operations update
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in respect of the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said:
“Since our half year results in August, we have been delighted with the progress made on resuming maximum production from the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, with the two fields currently back to producing around 80,000 bopd. We now look forward to working with the operator to deliver an increased activity programme that can build on these production levels.
Our core business continues to generate free cash flow despite discounted domestic sales prices of just over $30/bbl. We are encouraged by the progress made on the operational resumption of Kurdistan exports, with reports of all Kurdistan oil production now flowing through the export pipeline and being sold at Ceyhan. We hope that the implementation of the export payment process is effective and sees international oil companies paid their full entitlement revenue at international prices, which could enable the Company to participate and significantly increase its core business cash generation. We continue to monitor progress closely and remain in regular contact with relevant stakeholders.
In Oman, on Block 54, we have started work towards testing the discovered resource. We are excited about the potential of the acreage and look forward to progressing activities there in the coming months.
We retain a strong balance sheet. At 30 September 2025, our net cash was $135 million with cash of $226 million, prioritised for the purchase of new production assets.”
PRODUCTION: KURDISTAN TAWKE PSC (25% interest)
PRE-PRODUCTION
OUTLOOK
AGM UPDATE
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
|
