30.04.2024 16:30:05
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
30 April 2024
Genel Energy plc (the ‘Company’)
2024 Awards - Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (‘PSP’) on 30 April 2024 to the PDMRs set out below.
PSP awards
PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to a three year performance period.
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|318913
|EQS News ID:
|1893293
