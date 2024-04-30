Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



30-Apr-2024 / 15:30 GMT/BST



30 April 2024 Genel Energy plc (the ‘Company’) 2024 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (‘PSP’) on 30 April 2024 to the PDMRs set out below. PSP awards PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to a three year performance period. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Paul Weir 879,455 1,836,923 Luke Clements 402,436 871,243 Mike Adams 411,167 1,085,667 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 879,455 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 879,455 Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 402,436 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 402,436 Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 411,167 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 411,167 Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d’Ancona +44 20 7830 9700 Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

