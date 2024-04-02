02.04.2024 08:00:05

Genel Energy PLC: Directorate change

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate change

02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

2 April 2024

 

  

Genel Energy plc

  

Directorate change

  

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that Sir Michael Fallon has indicated his intention to retire from the Board of Genel at the AGM in May 2024. 

 

Sir Michael Fallon has served more than four years at Genel as Non-Executive Director, Deputy Chair, Senior Independent Director, Chair of the International Relations Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

 

The Board recognises that following the retirement of Sir Michael Fallon from the Board of Directors, under the UK Corporate Governance Code, only half of the Board excluding the Chair is considered independent. The Board intends to appoint a new Independent Non-Executive Director as soon as practically possible.

 

David McManus, Chair of Genel Energy, said:

 

“Sir Michael has been a long-standing member of the Board, and it has been a pleasure to work with him and benefit from his exceptional geopolitical knowledge and experience. On behalf of the Board, we wish him all the best with his other commitments.”

 

-ends-

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 


