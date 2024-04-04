|
04.04.2024 10:00:05
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
4 April 2024
Genel Energy plc
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Genel Energy plc (‘the Company’) announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (‘Annual Report’) to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 9 May 2024.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|313630
|EQS News ID:
|1873371
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
04.04.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
14.03.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on year-end 2023 oil reserves (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
19.12.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC (EQS Group)
|
13.12.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|0,97
|-1,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.