2 July 2026

Genel Energy plc

Potential tap issue of existing bond

Genel Energy Plc has engaged Pareto Securities AS as Manager and Bookrunner for a potential tap issue of the outstanding senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0013512384) subject to market conditions and acceptable price. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes.

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For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Luke Clements +44 20 7659 5100

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.