Genel Energy Aktie

Genel Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

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02.07.2026 08:11:25

Genel Energy PLC: Potential tap issue of existing bond

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Potential tap issue of existing bond

02-Jul-2026 / 07:11 GMT/BST

 

 

 

 

2 July 2026

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Potential tap issue of existing bond

 

Genel Energy Plc has engaged Pareto Securities AS as Manager and Bookrunner for a potential tap issue of the outstanding senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0013512384) subject to market conditions and acceptable price. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

 

 

This announcement includes inside information.

 

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

 

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 434531
EQS News ID: 2358422

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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