|
21.10.2024 14:38:14
Generac To Bag $50 Mln Federal Funding To Boost Grid Resilience
(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings, Inc. (GNRC), a maker of power products, announced on Monday that it has been selected to enter into negotiations by the Department of Energy to receive $50 million in funding as part of the DOE's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership or GRIP.
GRIP is a $10.5 billion investment to enhance grid flexibility, improve the resilience of the power system against extreme weather, to ensure access to affordable and reliable energy in the U.S.
Generac, in collaboration with the California Water Association or CWA, aims to integrate clean energy solutions with water utilities statewide.
For this, the total investment is estimated to be around $100 million across about 100 California water utility sites, especially in disadvantaged communities.
Under the project, microgrids, which will utilize battery energy storage and be managed by distributed energy resource management systems, will form virtual power plants capable of delivering reliable load reduction during times of grid stress.
In addition, the project, with at least 55 percent of sites in DACs, will lead to improved air and water quality, reliability, and operational savings.
California's electric grid is increasingly challenged by aging infrastructure, rising demands from electrification, and the effects of extreme weather.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Generac Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.24
|S&P 500-Wert Generac-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Generac-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|S&P 500-Papier Generac-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Generac von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Das macht der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 verliert (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)