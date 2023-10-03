General Counsel from PGT Innovations Named as Florida Trend’s Legal Elite

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door industry, recently announced Ryan Quinn, the organization’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, was named on Florida Trend’s 2023 Legal Elite Notable General Counsel list.

This year’s list included 11 peer-nominated individuals that were selected for their senior leadership roles and ability to affect growth in the industries they represent.

Quinn joined PGT Innovations in 2021 and has over 14 years of experience representing and advising a variety of clients in corporate law. As the organization’s General Counsel, he is tasked with strategically counseling the Chief Executive Officer and executive leadership on a variety of legal and business matters, actively participating in strategic planning and decision-making as a member of the company’s executive team, and engaging, managing, and maintaining a network of outside counsel to effectively and efficiently support the company, among other duties.

During his time with PGT Innovations, some of Quinn’s major accomplishments have included establishing the legal function as the first in-house General Counsel at PGT Innovations in five years, implementing initiatives and procedures to mitigate risk and comply with the various laws affecting a public company, and overhauling the company’s annual proxy statement to make it compliant with new disclosure requirements, more reader-friendly, and easier to understand.

"We are incredibly proud of Ryan’s inclusion on Florida Trend’s 2023 Legal Elite Notable General Counsel list,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "Ryan has been a tremendous asset to our team over the last several years, and we are truly fortunate to have a talented individual like him on our team.”

To qualify for the list, nominees had to be based in Florida; be a practicing attorney with at least 10 years of experience in the legal profession and five years of experience as General Counsel, be serving as in-house General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer for a company with at least 10 employees, and have made a measurable, specific impact in the company’s leadership and business dealings. Nominees also must mentor or act as a role model for others in the workplace and show leadership in professional organizations and in civic and community service initiatives.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

