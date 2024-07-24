24.07.2024 13:06:36

General Dynamics Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $905 million, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $744 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $11.98 billion from $10.15 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $905 Mln. vs. $744 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.26 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.98 Bln vs. $10.15 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu General Dynamics Corp.mehr Nachrichten