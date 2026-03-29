General Dynamics Aktie
WKN: 851143 / ISIN: US3695501086
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29.03.2026 11:05:00
General Dynamics Lands a $15.4 Billion Navy Contract
No one has ever accused the U.S. Navy of moving too fast.It's been nearly 10 years since the Navy announced it would build a new fleet of 12 nuclear-powered, nuclear ballistic missile-armed Columbia-class submarines to replace its aging Ohio-class boats. It was three more years before the first steel was cut, and six years since the first keel was laid. It will be 2027 before the first boat is actually delivered, and it could be as late as 2031 before it's operationally ready -- 15 years, start to finish. That doesn't mean the money isn't already flowing, however.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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