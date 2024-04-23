|
23.04.2024 12:34:22
General Motors Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $2.97 billion, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $2.37 billion, or $1.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.04 billion or $2.62 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $43.01 billion from $39.99 billion last year.
General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $2.97 Bln. vs. $2.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.56 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $43.01 Bln vs. $39.99 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.94 - $9.94
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Motorsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu General Motorsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Motors
|42,40
|6,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Asien gewinnen
An den Börsen in Fernost sind zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.