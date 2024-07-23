|
23.07.2024 12:34:55
General Motors Company Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $2.92 billion, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $2.54 billion, or $1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 billion or $3.06 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $47.97 billion from $44.75 billion last year.
General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $2.92 Bln. vs. $2.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.55 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $47.97 Bln vs. $44.75 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $10.0 - $11.4 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Motorsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.24
|GM-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Pickup-Boom führt zu verbessertem Gewinnausblick bei General Motors (dpa-AFX)
|
23.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|GM indefinitely halts work on its driverless car at Cruise unit (Financial Times)
|
23.07.24
|Ausblick: General Motors stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel General Motors-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem General Motors-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel General Motors-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein General Motors-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)