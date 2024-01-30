General Motors Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.10 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $2.00 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $42.98 billion from $43.11 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.10 Bln. vs. $2.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.59 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $42.98 Bln vs. $43.11 Bln last year.