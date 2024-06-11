General Motors To Repurchase $6 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced on Tuesday that its Board has approved a new share repurchase authorization to buy back up to $6 billion of its shares.

Paul Jacobson, CFO of GM, said: "We are very focused on the profitability of our ICE business, we're growing and improving the profitability of our EV business and deploying our capital efficiently. This allows us to continue returning cash to shareholders."

The new authorization will allow the company to opportunistically repurchase shares after the completion of the existing reauthorization.