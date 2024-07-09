GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) July 9, 2024 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:

131,000 shares

€700 885.51

During the first half of 2024, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1 515,865 shares for a total amount of €5,499,002.56

On the sell side: 1 532,677 shares for a total amount of €5,669,272.79

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,256

On the sell side: 2,012

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT has built up a diversified and rapidly expanding R&D portfolio of programs at various stages of development. The Company focuses on Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). Its ACLF franchise includes five assets under development: VS-01, NTZ, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE, based on complementary mechanisms of action using different routes of administration. Other assets target other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). GENFIT's expertise in the development of high-potential molecules from early to advanced stages, and in pre-commercialization, was exemplified in the FDA’s accelerated approval of IQIRVO® (elafibranor1) for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® in Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and TS-01 focusing on blood ammonia levels. GENFIT is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

APPENDIX

H1 2024

Buy side Sell-side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 2 256 1 515 865 5 499 002,56 2 012 1 532 677 5 669 272,79 02/01/2024 20 15001 54 728,60 44 67299 246 531,04 03/01/2024 20 24570 92 373,37 33 27528 104 315,70 04/01/2024 27 21790 81 057,27 38 12724 47 598,19 05/01/2024 46 40442 146 853,80 20 8106 29 367,79 08/01/2024 27 26976 94 566,26 26 17813 63 060,34 09/01/2024 37 24367 86 272,58 18 25934 92 719,50 10/01/2024 26 29612 102 891,63 7 8128 28 366,80 11/01/2024 26 18543 63 060,66 11 9887 33 985,77 12/01/2024 11 12166 41 322,79 8 14152 48 363,75 15/01/2024 22 23972 80 216,54 10 5131 17 240,16 16/01/2024 40 28677 94 811,61 14 14428 48 312,01 17/01/2024 116 39086 124 922,76 11 13537 43 114,40 18/01/2024 17 17938 57 074,23 13 15101 48 777,14 19/01/2024 17 8516 26 962,76 6 4965 15 909,25 22/01/2024 23 21001 69 693,29 95 96736 323 324,60 23/01/2024 35 19854 71 395,38 59 43854 157 143,79 24/01/2024 18 20883 76 614,30 36 30883 114 842,76 25/01/2024 29 27704 101 327,66 25 27704 102 086,47 26/01/2024 27 39500 142 628,58 2 2 7,34 29/01/2024 32 17001 61 163,65 23 30200 109 590,97 30/01/2024 22 10488 39 125,59 13 11300 42 502,01 31/01/2024 4 2091 7 707,91 1 1 3,72 01/02/2024 25 25594 92 362,86 7 5429 19 816,01 02/02/2024 18 12001 43 093,55 28 17171 61 917,94 05/02/2024 22 27832 98 386,12 29 18473 65 209,69 06/02/2024 8 6000 21 255,00 40 72699 259 700,76 07/02/2024 26 30739 108 303,64 5 5001 18 103,62 08/02/2024 24 14467 50 178,93 13 18701 65 251,34 09/02/2024 15 14885 51 343,43 7 7945 27 618,09 12/02/2024 52 42657 154 536,50 42 66333 238 579,90 13/02/2024 30 19660 68 994,80 14 4660 16 820,50 14/02/2024 6 5001 17 340,97 3 5001 17 503,50 15/02/2024 16 15002 52 269,52 18 12531 43 910,25 16/02/2024 3 5001 17 828,57 19 11971 42 940,22 19/02/2024 15 10499 37 096,54 6 4450 15 903,01 20/02/2024 21 15170 52 462,26 3 2501 8 778,48 21/02/2024 26 20035 67 418,38 7 3092 10 450,99 22/02/2024 16 12451 41 475,28 20 24141 81 334,65 23/02/2024 7 10031 33 604,35 4 3154 10 723,57 26/02/2024 11 7182 23 630,29 11 7182 23 773,93 27/02/2024 2 2494 8 280,08 4 6752 22 672,27 28/02/2024 16 20037 66 137,33 13 9292 30 539,09 29/02/2024 32 29383 94 700,53 4 4534 14 651,98 01/03/2024 11 9765 30 847,34 16 15863 50 722,42 04/03/2024 16 14225 46 783,46 20 12041 39 944,45 05/03/2024 24 18730 60 015,98 3 2501 8 103,24 06/03/2024 17 7334 23 581,89 5 6907 22 315,34 07/03/2024 29 14223 45 711,30 11 9223 29 820,73 08/03/2024 7 9489 30 243,25 6 5105 16 318,80 11/03/2024 20 10595 33 999,25 16 11247 36 350,64 12/03/2024 7 2316 7 455,46 6 6475 20 981,01 13/03/2024 11 10101 32 563,70 28 18414 60 030,74 14/03/2024 7 8614 27 799,53 7 4902 15 881,55 15/03/2024 25 18874 59 776,03 13 7416 23 517,55 18/03/2024 21 10233 32 463,58 8 12501 39 915,69 19/03/2024 20 13621 44 243,19 29 18210 59 488,06 20/03/2024 19 12925 41 349,14 18 12501 40 390,73 21/03/2024 12 4921 15 840,99 6 3921 12 693,26 22/03/2024 8 3001 9 953,27 17 9425 31 091,10 25/03/2024 2 2501 8 303,35 5 5001 16 728,35 26/03/2024 10 8001 26 583,40 4 2415 8 138,55 27/03/2024 6 4587 15 220,49 8 5001 16 753,30 28/03/2024 8 7915 26 048,66 9 7501 24 990,86 02/04/2024 19 15001 49 115,82 5 2267 7 571,78 03/04/2024 6 5001 16 065,71 5 7501 24 340,75 04/04/2024 14 8181 26 591,69 2 2501 8 178,27 05/04/2024 57 27274 86 585,13 3 3001 9 593,24 08/04/2024 14 6720 21 244,81 28 12493 40 004,46 09/04/2024 10 4323 13 873,59 14 11823 38 395,07 10/04/2024 6 4549 14 692,36 8 3049 9 893,79 11/04/2024 8 4501 14 818,24 16 14005 46 626,71 12/04/2024 10 2501 8 388,35 8 3247 11 027,40 15/04/2024 22 8660 28 376,48 2 2001 6 643,32 16/04/2024 30 10400 33 239,44 10 7651 24 585,80 17/04/2024 11 6459 20 550,02 8 4501 14 350,67 18/04/2024 2 1501 4 758,19 5 3001 9 573,19 19/04/2024 25 4284 13 519,15 4 548 1 726,21 22/04/2024 6 942 2 985,58 10 8646 27 778,91 23/04/2024 11 2500 8 080,00 12 4148 13 477,52 24/04/2024 9 2501 8 030,74 1 1 3,24 25/04/2024 8 3808 12 149,46 1 1 3,21 26/04/2024 2 401 1 267,18 11 1127 3 597,64 29/04/2024 1 1 3,21 9 1875 6 038,76 30/04/2024 11 2295 7 366,54 4 1501 4 878,23 02/05/2024 2 153 489,6 2 272 883,95 03/05/2024 11 1001 3 238,21 8 3480 11 367,45 06/05/2024 4 2030 6 657,20 6 4251 14 050,75 07/05/2024 1 1 3,26 3 2002 6 546,54 08/05/2024 4 1501 5 010,82 27 23822 79 591,21 09/05/2024 3 941 3 158,57 11 4247 14 325,09 10/05/2024 8 2026 6 856,51 29 15855 54 238,53 13/05/2024 12 5776 19 620,84 29 3259 11 351,81 14/05/2024 5 1180 3 984,13 6 1918 6 544,20 15/05/2024 11 2476 8 314,14 29 13980 47 819,99 16/05/2024 1 1 3,47 5 1001 3 465,80 17/05/2024 10 2401 8 291,30 7 6101 21 244,84 20/05/2024 1 1 3,48 64 26344 92 536,99 21/05/2024 7 3589 13 223,49 6 1338 4 940,65 22/05/2024 6 3293 12 137,64 44 18546 72 575,69 23/05/2024 24 8917 36 812,14 29 16372 68 980,48 24/05/2024 7 2370 9 717,24 19 4370 18 355,57 27/05/2024 18 5251 21 839,22 7 3751 15 724,19 28/05/2024 2 501 2 144,20 9 4202 17 978,55 29/05/2024 1 1 4,31 24 18300 83 270,49 30/05/2024 5 1501 8 054,83 24 10501 54 139,80 31/05/2024 34 29001 142 793,38 14 6001 31 625,81 03/06/2024 22 21001 98 104,70 34 35001 168 654,77 04/06/2024 6 6001 29 640,08 24 9001 45 605,10 05/06/2024 33 28453 137 739,27 83 35453 173 952,98 06/06/2024 4 2001 9 604,80 30 24526 120 530,08 07/06/2024 7 5001 24 544,81 36 22476 112 524,30 10/06/2024 12 6001 29 204,95 15 8001 39 714,88 11/06/2024 26 16001 79 795,55 28 16001 80 764,73 12/06/2024 45 26201 120 430,80 24 16627 76 926,15 13/06/2024 65 40001 179 794,49 6 7575 35 330,25 14/06/2024 70 45001 188 049,28 14 21001 86 794,40 17/06/2024 25 15001 56 793,79 11 15001 57 808,75 18/06/2024 11 6501 25 780,30 14 8001 32 584,07 19/06/2024 26 17001 66 196,96 4 6001 23 833,93 20/06/2024 13 4001 14 903,73 12 7501 28 406,21 21/06/2024 38 12001 45 438,91 9 6001 22 783,88 24/06/2024 28 17001 62 773,81 13 8001 29 388,79 25/06/2024 17 9001 33 182,01 14 11001 41 373,66 26/06/2024 16 5001 18 363,72 15 11001 40 491,05 27/06/2024 3 1001 3 688,72 7 4001 14 888,72 28/06/2024 17 9709 34 658,80 6 2709 9 529,88

