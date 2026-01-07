Genprex Aktie

Genprex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JHMQ / ISIN: US3724461047

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 15:44:12

Genprex Advances Diabetes Gene Therapy Program With Preclinical Milestones

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) announced on Wednesday that it has an update on its clinical program for GPX-002, the gene therapy it's developing for diabetes, making strides in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

They've reported some encouraging early results from preclinical tests in mice and non-human primates with Type 2 diabetes, indicating that beta cells are being rejuvenated and glucose levels are returning to normal.

In 2025, the company ramped up its research efforts for Type 2 diabetes, moved the manufacturing of GPX-002 to skilled CDMO partners, and asked to meet with the FDA to talk about studies needed for an IND application.

They're looking to boost manufacturing, enhance their delivery methods, and kick off toxicology studies as they gear up for future clinical trials in humans.

GNPX is currently trading at $1.95 up $0.06 or 3.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genprex Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Genprex Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen