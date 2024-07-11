GenSight Biologics Launches Newsletter for Retail Investors

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today published the first issue of a company newsletter aimed at retail investors in France. The quarterly newsletter will be published in French and will be available via the company’s website and by subscription.

"We are excited to open this new line of communication for our valued retail investors, which will provide updates about the company and also give us the opportunity to introduce the team and to discuss in more detail some of the topics covered in our more formal channels like press releases,” said Laurence Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics. "This is just a small token of our gratitude for the sustained support we have received over the years from our investors.”

The first issue, published today, features:

A letter from the CEO

Recapitulation of recent news articles about the company

A calendar of conferences where data about the company’s candidate products were presented or will be presented

News about a prestigious award in medicine recognizing the pioneering optogenetics work of GenSight Biologics co-founders José-Alain Sahel and Botond Roska

A closer look at LUMEVOQ ® manufacturing

manufacturing A summary of key financial figures about the company

The issue is available in the "Investors” tab of the company website, https://www.gensight-biologics.com/investor-newsletters, which also contains instructions on how to subscribe.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), an investigational compound that has not been registered in any country at this stage, was developed for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. The company is also developing an optogenetics product candidate, GS030, for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa, that cause degeneration of photoreceptors.

