GenSight Biologics to Present at Upcoming Medical Conferences and Stakeholder Meetings

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced its participation at key medical and stakeholder meetings in the remainder of 2024.

On June 4, three papers on LUMEVOQ®, the company’s gene therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON, will be presented at the 16th Meeting of the European Neuro-Ophthalmology Society (EUNOS), which is being held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from June 3 - 6, 2024.

Presentation: "Efficacy and Safety of Lenadogene Nolparvovec Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy in the Real-Life Setting”

Type: Poster

Presenter: Catherine Vignal, MD , Quinze-Vingts National Eye Hospital, Paris, France

Time: Poster Session 1, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm CEST

CEST Location: Poster Area – Poster P-099

Presentation: "Meta-Analysis of Treatment Outcomes for Patients With m.11778G>A MT-ND4 Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy”

Type: Poster

Presenter: Nancy J. Newman, MD, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA

Time: Poster Session 1, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm CEST

CEST Location: Poster Area – Poster P-101

Presentation: "Ocular Post-Mortem Analyses with Histopathological and Molecular Assessments in LHON Following AAV2 Gene Therapy”

Type: Poster

Presenter: Valerio Carelli , University of Bologna and IRCCS Istituto delle Scienze Neurologiche, Ospedale Bellaria, Italy

Times: Poster Session 1, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm CEST Rapid Fire Poster Session, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 3:12 – 3:18 pm CEST

Locations: Poster Area – Poster P-093 and Willem Burger Zaal – Presentation S03-13, respectively

Papers on LUMEVOQ®, the Company’s gene therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), are also planned to be presented at two other major medical conferences this year: the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the 27th Annual Congress of the European Association for Vision and Eye Research (EVER). The dates and times of the presentations will be confirmed later.

On June 5, Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer of GenSight Biologics, will speak at the 2nd Multi-Stakeholders Meeting on Clinical Trials for Inherited Retinal Diseases organized by the ERN-EYE, a European Reference Network dedicated to rare eye diseases. Dr. Taiel will also be a speaker at the 2024 Mitochondrial Disease Conference in October, an event organized by the patient advocacy group Mitocon and endorsed by the EURO-NMD, a European Reference Network for rare neuromuscular diseases.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), an investigational compound that has not been registered in any country at this stage, was developed for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

