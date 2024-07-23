23.07.2024 12:59:12

Genuine Parts Co Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $295.54 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $344.49 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $341.56 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $5.96 billion from $5.92 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $295.54 Mln. vs. $344.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.96 Bln vs. $5.92 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 to $9.50

