28.03.2024 12:30:00

GeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

GeoPark’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Invest with Us section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or its complete 2023 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Invest with Us” section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com.

